$0.34 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.48. 36,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $657.76 million, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

