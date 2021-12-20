Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 414253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

