Short Interest in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Grows By 27.6%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 539,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

ELOX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,539. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.