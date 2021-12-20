Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Up 25.1% in November

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CKPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 545,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

