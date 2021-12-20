Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Up 25.1% in November

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of CKPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 545,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.38.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
