Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.26

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 118719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNLSY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.49) to €40.00 ($45.13) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Renault alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.