HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.88

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 62672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €62.00 ($69.95) to €58.00 ($65.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($66.56) to €56.00 ($63.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

