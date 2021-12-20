Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

BTSDF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

