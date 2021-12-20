MCDEX (MCB) Price Reaches $32.09 on Exchanges

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039822 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006804 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

