Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 290,279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. 2,313,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,836. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

