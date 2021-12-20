Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 187,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,460. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

