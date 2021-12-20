Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of UTG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 239,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,214. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

