MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($1.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketWise.

MKTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MKTW stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 414,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

