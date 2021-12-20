mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $41.13 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and approximately $267,651.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,651.83 or 0.99542487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.68 or 0.01042707 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

