Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Drops By 29.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.09. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000.

