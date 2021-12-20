Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Down 26.9% in November

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,494,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,814,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 436,475 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,619. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.