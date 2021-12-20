Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Drops By 28.2%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 172,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,844. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

