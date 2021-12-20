Analysts Expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

UDMY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. 410,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,681. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

