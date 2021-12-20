Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSDF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CTSDF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 8,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

