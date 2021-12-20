Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins Sells 3,475 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALSN traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. 993,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,760. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $4,540,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 304,009 shares during the last quarter.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

