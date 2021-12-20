Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells 10,039 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.04. 882,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

