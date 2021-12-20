CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of LAW stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,237. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39.

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,327,705 shares of company stock worth $66,963,015.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,023,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

