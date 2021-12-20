Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price at $74.17

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Truist upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,758,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.