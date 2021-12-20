Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $123.68

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.88. 262,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22. TFI International has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.