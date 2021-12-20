Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expands By 25.5%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,194. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

