Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 710,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE MLI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

