Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,075 shares of company stock worth $110,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 3,923.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 195,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165,388 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 54.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 1,245.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 66,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,594. Neenah has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.89 million, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.