Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.17.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PSF traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $26.61. 32,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

