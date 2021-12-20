Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FOF traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

