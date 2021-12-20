Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Purchases 13,867 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove acquired 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $19,968.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Dove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Ross Dove purchased 30,701 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $50,042.63.

On Monday, November 15th, Ross Dove purchased 57,342 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $99,775.08.

Shares of Heritage Global stock remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

