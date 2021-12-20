Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $142.60

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.60.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.33. The company had a trading volume of 391,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,751. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -319.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

