$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $109.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $51.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $408.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 558,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,997. The company has a market cap of $284.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.