Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Target Price at $122.91

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
GIB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 161,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CGI by 104.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
Featured Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.