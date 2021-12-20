Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Target Price at $122.91

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GIB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 161,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CGI by 104.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

