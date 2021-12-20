StrongHands (SHND) Reaches One Day Volume of $95.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $393,904.96 and $95.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,483,539,065 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.