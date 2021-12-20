EUNO (EUNO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $230.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $230.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.13 or 0.00401912 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,403,762,950 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

