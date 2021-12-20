Megacoin (MEC) Achieves Market Cap of $187,209.46

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $187,209.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00325864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,782,323 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

