Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Sells 14,280 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SUP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,715. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
