Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Sells 14,280 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,715. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 85.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

