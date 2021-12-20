Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karin Eastham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,429. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

