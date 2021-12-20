Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Acquires $499,896.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,874,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $819.87 million, a PE ratio of 186.83, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $41.08.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.
