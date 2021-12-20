Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.77. 1,369,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.79. Stryker has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.