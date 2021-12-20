$150.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce sales of $150.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.20 billion and the highest is $152.10 billion. Walmart reported sales of $152.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $571.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $586.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,479,291 shares of company stock worth $907,919,957. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.12. 143,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,712. The stock has a market cap of $383.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.35.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

