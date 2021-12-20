Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.70.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$7.63. The company had a trading volume of 243,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,239. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

