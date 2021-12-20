iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.22

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.22 and last traded at $107.27, with a volume of 11758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after acquiring an additional 141,092 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

