RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Update

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 772,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

RPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 693,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.