Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.75 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

