Analysts Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

