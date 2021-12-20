Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

DEI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 778,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,262. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

