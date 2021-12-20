Short Interest in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Drops By 26.7%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 680,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,250. The stock has a market cap of $608.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

