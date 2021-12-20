Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN remained flat at $$5.98 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,999. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

