Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 472,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 3,550,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 219,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,993. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

