Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Comcast posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 419,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,333,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.